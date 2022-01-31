Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Precision Drilling comprises about 1.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $572.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

