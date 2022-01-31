Apis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 10.6% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 10.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 99,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter worth $44,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.87. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

