Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $457.60 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $457,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $385.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $360.88 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.74.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.