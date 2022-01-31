Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,694,578 shares of company stock worth $62,228,248 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

