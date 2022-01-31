Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99.

Shares of TT stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average is $189.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $141.04 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

