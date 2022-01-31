Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cartenna Capital LP raised its position in Allegion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $10,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $989,150. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

