Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is Court Place Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 4.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 639,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.86. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

