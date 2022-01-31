Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.56 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

