Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 771,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,069,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,064,000.

Shares of TCAC opened at $9.82 on Monday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

