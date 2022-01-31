Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,554.26 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $187,554.26 and $61.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,744,902 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

