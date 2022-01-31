Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) by 486.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,452 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 5.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.