ClinTex CTi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $206,619.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $206,619.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00113580 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

