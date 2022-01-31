Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $46,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

