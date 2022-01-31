American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($4.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

