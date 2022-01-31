Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.83 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.
Victory Capital Company Profile
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
