Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8,355.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $358,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.83 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.