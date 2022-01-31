Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811,777 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAII. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

KAII opened at $9.68 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

