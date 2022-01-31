Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 118,250 Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,250 shares during the quarter. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPSR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

CPSR opened at $7.36 on Monday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

