1,254,800 Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $986,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,397,000.

Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

