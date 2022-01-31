Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

