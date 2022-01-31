Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.