Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,933,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $782,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock opened at $343.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $280.81 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.84.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.