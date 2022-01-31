iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $243.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.36 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

