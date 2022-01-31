Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) PT at GBX 5,534.29

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($74.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($77.44) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($60.66) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($60,658.39).

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 3,754 ($50.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,647.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 51.53. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 3,548 ($47.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,310 ($85.13).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

