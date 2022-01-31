CWV Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $8.18 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $9,844.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.46 or 0.06823964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.46 or 0.99588454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052690 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

