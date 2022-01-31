Short Interest in BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Drops By 50.0%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNCC opened at $41.20 on Monday. BNCCORP has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.22.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.57%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $6.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

