Tycoon (TYC) 1-Day Volume Tops $201,832.00

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $201,832.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00114215 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

