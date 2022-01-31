Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT at $256.00

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.75) to GBX 256 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $9.37 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.