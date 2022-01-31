Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in January

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTSDF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

