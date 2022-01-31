CPUchain (CPU) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. CPUchain has a market cap of $22,166.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.46 or 0.06823964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.46 or 0.99588454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052690 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 59,377,500 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars.

