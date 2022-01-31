U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.
USX opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
