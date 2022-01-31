U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

