The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $696,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.