Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 398 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

