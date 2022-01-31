Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

