Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS opened at $63.84 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

