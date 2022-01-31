Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,320 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

