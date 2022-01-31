Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,682 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 230.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 223.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $6,660,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $189.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.53. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $159.80 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

