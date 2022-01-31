Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 289.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,687 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.01 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.