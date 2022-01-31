Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

