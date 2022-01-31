Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $455.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.28. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

