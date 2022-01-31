Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 149 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $258.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.11. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $258.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

