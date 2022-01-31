Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,734 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSLT opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

