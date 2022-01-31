Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $103.52 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.