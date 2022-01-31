Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $72,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

EXR stock opened at $196.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

