Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 16,734 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

