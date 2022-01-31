eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s 9th Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,907,956 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 3.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $416,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in eBay by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in eBay by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 26,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 213.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $57.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

