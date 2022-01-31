Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,632 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth $12,124,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth $4,825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

