Hutner Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 84,142 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

NYSE QSR opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

