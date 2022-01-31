Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 749,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRON. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $9,870,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $493,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.