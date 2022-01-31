Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $2,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 92.7% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 90.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 984.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 164,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $15.09 on Monday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

