Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Reduces Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $47.43 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of -0.26.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.